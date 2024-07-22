Memorable victory for Lincolnshire over first class county Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire CCC recorded a memorable victory over Nottinghamshire at Lincoln Lindum before a crowd of over 650.

This was the third year in succession that they had played a first-class county in a showcase match featuring a national county against a first-class one.

Durham had been defeated in 2022 and Derbyshire had beaten Lincolnshire on the Lindum in 2023.

On a fine summer’s day Nottinghamshire won the toss and elected to bat.

Sam Evans - crucial century for Lincolnshire in showcase game against Notts.

Josh Knapton quickly dismissed Freddie McCann before Sam King and Ben Slater added 86 for the second wicket, putting the 100 up in the 16th over.

Jordan Cook then had King caught behind.

Haseeb Hameed then joined Slater, progressing the total rapidly before Slater then fell to Josh Joy for 70.

Two further wickets fell before Nottinghamshire passed the 200 in 34 overs.

Hameed finally fell to Joe Pocklington for 79 off 69 balls with the total on 276-7.

Brett Hutton and Fateh Singh were then dismissed in quick succession, leaving Nottinghamshire on 284 -9.

A crucial last wicket stand of 47 took the final total to 331 all out, Dillon Pennington being dismissed by Matty Mills in the last of the 50 allotted overs.

Nottinghamshire’s wickets were shared by six Lincolnshire bowlers, Pocklington being the most successful with 3-59.

Lincolnshire lost Qundeel Haider with the score on 21, then Ben Wright and Sam Evans added 113 before Wright was dismissed for a fine 69 off 68 balls, which included seven fours and three sixes.

Joe Pocklington then joined Evans and took the total to 185 before being dismissed for 31 off 32 balls.

Jordan Cook quickly followed and the required rate was now rising.

There then followed the turning point in the match.

Captain Tom Keast joined Evans and took an instant liking to the Nottinghamshire bowling and together they put Lincolnshire in sight of victory.

Evans completed a fine century before Keast was caught for 47 off 33 balls, Lincolnshire being 17 short of victory.

Sixteen were required off the final two overs and Evans and Drew Sylvester obtained the runs with one ball of the final over to spare.

Evans’ 132 not out off 119 balls had been crucial in Lincolnshire’s victory.

Lincolnshire return to National Counties Championship fixtures when they entertain Staffordshire at Cleethorpes commencing on Sunday, 28th July.

Lincolnshire also travelled to Dunstable to face Bedfordshire in the National Counties Eastern Division One.

The late withdrawal of Mark Foottit through injury meant that this was to be a very difficult fixture for Lincolnshire.

On winning the toss, Bedfordshire elected to bat and were soon in trouble as they slumped to 33-3, Matty Mills with two wickets and Josh Knapton with one.

Thereafter little went Lincolnshire’s way as Sam Kelsall (155) (formerly of Lincolnshire CCC) and captain George Thurstance (153) added 272 for the fourth wicket to put the home side firmly in control.

At 367-5 Bedfordshire had gained maximum batting points.

They continued to bat on and added a further 26 for the loss of a further five wickets and this enabled Lincolnshire to obtain maximum bowling points as the hosts were dismissed for 393 in the 88th over.

Matty Mills finished with 3-46 whilst Jordan Cook with 3-58 struck late in the innings.

Lincolnshire then had a tricky 19 overs to negotiate before close of play on day one.

They made a disastrous start, falling to 16-3 before Ben Wright and Tom Keast saw them to 90-3 by close of play, both players being 41 not out.

As day two dawned much depended on Ben Wright and Tom Keast – and they didn’t disappoint. Together they added 145 for the fourth wicket before Keast was dismissed for 76 off 85 balls.

Ben Wright was sixth out, falling four runs short of an impressive century, with Lincolnshire still 188 behind Bedfordshire’s total.

Drew Sylvester then found an able partner in Josh Knapton (31) which, together with his own 48 and 20 from Josh Joy, took Lincolnshire to a final total of 287 and three batting points.

Bedfordshire’s first innings lead of 106 put them in control.

They faltered somewhat in their second innings and by the close on day two were 58-3, a lead of 164.

On day three the early dismissal of Sam Kelsall gave Lincolnshire hope.

However, Bedfordshire’s middle order prospered, captain George Thurstance (63), Jack Tarling (57) and Archie Houghton (42), as they batted on before declaring on 264 for 8 in the 60th over of their innings.

For Lincolnshire Matty Mills with 3-83 led the bowling.

The declaration left Lincolnshire requiring 371 for victory in around 60 overs.

This required Lincolnshire to score over 140 more than Bedfordshire had done in their 60 overs.

Lincolnshire again made a poor start, a feature of all the four innings in this match, and were 60-3.

When Ben Wright was dismissed with the total on 119-4, a strong stand was required and Tom Keast and Jordan Cook provided it, putting on 93 for the fifth wicket before Jordan was dismissed for 50 off 53 balls.

Tom followed shortly afterwards for a fine 88 off 93 balls. By then the draw had been assured, Lincolnshire finishing on 228-6.

Lincolnshire took 11 points from the match and Bedfordshire took 12.

Lincolnshire remain top of Eastern Division One and next meet Staffordshire at Cleethorpes on 28th to 30th July.