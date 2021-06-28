Moeed and Paul help Freiston LL to winning total against Moulton Harrox

Abdul Moeed.

Freiston Leake and Leverton returned to winning ways with a workmanlike victory at Moulton Harrox in the South Lincs and Border League Premier.

Freiston were much improved in all three areas, and restricted their hosts to 154-6 off their 45 overs, before diligently reaching their target with 15 balls remaining.

After electing to bowl first, opening bowlers Taimur Mian and Ryan Overton started well.

The pair restricted Moulton to only 15 runs off the first ten overs, and with pressure building it was Overton who clean bowled Newton for 4.

Mian followed that up by picking up a wicket for himself. Despite a 64 run partnership between Beale and Barnett, Freiston kept the run rate low.

This discipline was rewarded when Zakir Gatta picked up both Beale (27) and Barnett (43) in consecutive overs.

Both Carter (20) and Morton (19) batted well for Moulton but both were dismissed by Overton, as the left armer claimed impressive figures of 3-34. Freiston were also good at the death, as Moulton posted 154.

Zeeshan Saeed got Freiston off to a swift start with the bat as he made 26.

After Saeed was dismissed, scoring became more difficult but Freiston battled hard.

Danny Lumley joined Richard Paul, and the pair patiently took the score onto 68 when Lumley was bowled for 15.

Needing four an over from the last 20 overs, Paul and Abdul Moeed stayed calm, and knocked the ball around taking the runs available.

Freiston were always ahead of the rate, and in control of the game.

With 20 runs to win the 67 run partnership ended when Paul was trapped LBW for 41.

Moeed made 42 before he was caught behind, but Ashok Kumar (7*) struck the winning runs for Freiston, to secure a much needed victory.

Freiston Seconds endured an afternoon to forget as they were well beaten by Sleaford.

A patient but sizeable opening stand set up the Sleaford innings, allowing the visitors to accelerate towards the end, with wickets in hand. Openers Chapman (49) and Tanner (65) led the way for Sleaford, whilst Joe Evans claimed two wickets for Freiston.

Freiston’s batting crumbled from the start.