Nail-biting victory for Freiston LL

Freiston looked to be sliding to defeat, as Bourne’s final pair added 31, but the bowling of Abdul Moeed and the catching of Ollie Booth secured Freiston a memorable victory by just one run.

Both teams found it difficult against the new ball.

Freiston slipped to 35-6, with Tom Patchett claiming four wickets for Bourne.

Freiston battled hard with Ashok Kumar providing valuable support for Abdul Moeed.

The pair put on 42, before Kumar was caught behind for in important 14.

Last man Ollie Booth also built an important partnership with Moeed, allowing him to take his personal score past 50. Booth made 18, in a partnership of 35, with Moeed ending on an unbeaten 54.

Defending 138, Freiston knew they needed to begin well, and Taimur Mian’s first over gave Freiston that momentum.

The opener took two wickets in his first over, before having Storey caught behind.

Booth accounted for Patchett, and Bourne were very quickly reduced to 7-4.

Bourne did rebuild and got the score to 38 before Booth had Howard caught behind for 17, quickly followed by Mian trapping Christmas LBW for 15.

Two more wickets for Booth, saw Bourne in deep trouble at 65-8, with both Booth and Mian claiming four wickets apiece.

Kirtland-Blundell (41) came out swinging for Bourne, and struck some lusty blows to frustrate Freiston.

With diligent support from Hilless, he took Bourne past 100, before he skied a catch to keeper Zeeshan Saeed off the excellent Danny Lumley.

Bourne’s final pair needed an unlikely 33 to win, but were resolute, and slowly inched their way onwards.

Freiston kept the pressure on with good bowling from Lumley and Mooed, and there were a number of play and misses.

Hillless and Fawcett repelled everything Freiston threw at them, and needed two to win, when Hilless (22) gave a chance to Booth at mid off, to spark wild celebrations for Freiston.

Freiston seconds secured their first victory of the season with a good performance to secure a six-wicket victory over Spalding.

Freiston were good with the ball, Deepu Sasi removed opener Manton in the third over, and Stew Kirtley claimed two wickets.

Ben Siddall was impressive taking three wickets, but the best figures went to Tom Appleyard who took 4-16.

Freiston were reduced to 25-4, but an unbeaten partnership between Kirtley (37) and Kev Manning (32) took Freiston to victory.