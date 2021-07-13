Narrow defeat for Woodhall Spa CC against rivals Louth, Horncastle beaten, Tyler and James impress for Revesby

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Woodhall Spa CC were beaten in the battle of the bottom two in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday... just.

Louth left Jubilee Park with a four-wicket success this weekend.

Tom Caswell (52), Jay Parmar (45), Oliver Caswell (32) and Matthew Sargeant (27) scored well as the Spa men reached 227 for 7 off their 50 overs.

Louth’s Thomas Cuthbert and Andrew White both took two wickets.

In response, Louth reached 228 for 6 with three balls left.

White (68), Jason Collinson (44 no), Laurence Scott (35) and Josh Carrington (24 no) were the pick of the batsmen while Nick Bennett, Karan Parmar and Tom White each took two Louth wickets.

The result leaves Woodhall bottom with Louth still one place above them.

Spa Seconds were beaten by three runs at Freiston in the SLBL Premier, Matthew Haslam taking four wickets and Danny Wells (56) and Kieran Richardson (47) top scoring.

Prasanna Jayawardene (93), Gareth Grant (64 no), Jed Humphries (46) and Jack Hughes (43) helped Woodhall Sunday Firsts beat Fulbeck by 143 runs in the District League Premier Division on Sunday.

Revesby were beaten by 85 runs at Bracebridge Heath as Robert Knight took three wickets but the hosts posted 241 for 6.

Revesby were all out for 156 with Gordon Lane (43) top scoring.

In Division Three, Revesby Seconds enjoyed a 10-wicket success against visitors Carholme.

Carholme were dismissed for 72, Isaac Tyler claiming six victims.