Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lincolnshire CCC’s interest in the National Counties T20 competition ended at Furness CC, Barrow when they fell to defeats by both Cumbria and Herefordshire at the weekend.

In the first match against Cumbria, Lincolnshire won the toss and elected to field.

Despite an early wicket by Nic Keast, the hosts batted solidly throughout with Harry Singh’s 64 (four fours and three sixes) dominant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cumbria captain Michael Slack boosted the run rate as his team reached 148-6 after 20 overs.

Lincolnshire CCC - T20 exit on Sunday.

For Lincolnshire, Nic Keast’s 3-10 in his four overs was the best return.

With a required run rate of 7.5 per over, Lincolnshire needed a good start. But this failed to materialise as they fell to 23-3.

After 10 overs a further 100 were required for victory from the final 10 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite 20s from Tom Keast, Jordan Cook and Qundeel Haider, a final total of 126-8 saw Lincolnshire defeated by 22 runs.

They now had to defeat Herefordshire to stand any chance of progressing to Final Day.

Herefordshire won the toss and elected to field.

Lincolnshire again found runs hard to come by and, despite 36 by Tom Keast and 28 by Nic Keast, they fell well short of what was required, reaching a modest 114-9.

Herefordshire made 65 before losing their first wicket and reached their target for the loss of two wickets with 10 balls to spare, opener Oliver Walker top-scoring with 56.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cumbria beat Herefordshire to qualify for Finals Day along with other group winners Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Staffordshire.