Nel century leads Skegness CC to victory, win for Alford

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

South Lincs and Border League Premier Division leaders Skegness left Long Sutton with an eight-wicket victory on Saturday.

Warren Nel took five wickets and Norman Brackley three as the hosts were dismissed for 143.

Nel reached an unbeaten 100 runs as his side responded with 145 for 2.

Skegness Seconds were beaten by seven runs at Colsterworth.

Carly Rush and Solomon Bailey took three wickets each as the hosts were all out for 139, but Skegness were back in the pavilion for 132.

John Haris (31) and Bailey (28) top scored.

Alford and District were beaten by 66 runs in the Bob Welton Cup.

Visitors Barton Town reached 145 for 8, Jonathan Thorndike claiming three victims, but Alford were dismissed for 79.

Neil Calvert (24) top scored.

In the Lincolnshire County League's Supplementary Cup, Alford Seconds got the better of Louth Seconds.

Justin Ford (68), Graham Codd (63), Aaron Wilkinson (38), Joshua Hallam (14) and Lewis Thorndyke (10 not out) helped Alford to 229 for 5 off their 30 overs.

Louth finished on 141 for 5 with Ethan Codd taking two wickets.

On Sunday Louth Taverners were awarded 20 points as East Lindsey League opponents Skegness conceded.

Meanwhile, Alford were beaten heavily at Grimsby Town the hosts posting 208 for 7 and Alford all out for 34.

This Saturday Skegness entertain Grantham Seconds and the Seconds are at Sleaford Thirds. Alford entertain Louth Seconds and their Seconds travel to Outcasts Seconds.