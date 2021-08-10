Nel hits half century as Skegness return to top of SLBL Premier table

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Warren Nel’s half century helped Skegness CC move to the top of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division table.

A five-wicket victory at Boston Seconds coupled with Sleaford Seconds’ shock defeat to Freiston LL sees the seasiders hold a five-point advantage at the summit, with a game in hand over their closes rivals.

The away side shared out the wickets as Boston finished their innings on 131 for 8.

Andrew Sylvester, Nel and Norman Brackley took two wickets each while Reece Brant and Henry Sanderson added one apiece.

Skegness reached 135 for 5 after 23 overs, Nel top scoring with 51.

Support came from Brackley (41 no) and Thomas Adlington (16).

Skegness host sixth-placed Long Sutton on Saturday.

Alford and District Seconds suffered a nine wicket defeat at Scunthorpe Town Seconds in the Lincolnshire County League First Division.

Samuel Chatterton top scored with 13 as his side were dismissed for 56.

Scunthorpe reached their winning total in the 12th over, Callum Forsyth taking the only wicket.

Alford Seconds lost by six wickets as they entertained Barton Town Seconds.

Neil Calvert scored an unbeaten 69 as Alford posted 169 for 9.

However, Barton responded with 166 for 4, Finley Kelleher taking two wickets.