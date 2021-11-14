New Zealand all-rounder joins Sleaford CC as 2022 overseas player

Cooper in action for Northern Territories last year. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand all-rounder Henry Cooper will be Sleaford Cricket Club's overseas player for 2022.

The 28-year-old made his first-class debut for the Northern Districts in 2016 and, last November, was named in the New Zealand A cricket team for practice matches against a touring West Indies team.

The second-generation player - the son of first-class Kiwi cricketer Barry Cooper - is widely regarded as one of New Zealand's top domestic batsmen of recent years and scored his first century in List A cricket this March.

His 146 not out arrived in the preliminary final of the 2020–21 Ford Trophy.

Cooper, also a spin bowler, is no stranger to cricket in England having had two spells with Huddersfield-based Broad Oaks in 2015 and 2016.

He competed for Rochdale in 2018 and, in 2019, turned out for east Wiltshire club Burbage & Easton Royal.