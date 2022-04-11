Paul and Manning hit 50s as Freiston LL secure friendly victory

Richard Paul.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton started the season with a 117-run victory at Alford in their pre-season friendly.

Fifties from Richard Paul and Kevin Manning saw Freiston to 220, before a strong all-round bowling performance dismissed Alford for 103.

After being put in to bat on a green surface, Freiston started well.

A 57 run opening partnership between Richard Paul and Zeeshan Saeed set the tone for Freiston.

Saeed made 27 before he edged behind. Waseem Ilyas made 17 before picking out cover.

Freiston lost Abdul Moeed cheaply, but skipper Paul brought up his 50 with a drive through mid off, before retiring.

Manning and Vishnu Pookalamaran build a solid partnership.

Manning went through the gears in his well judged innings, being particularly strong through the leg side.

Manning retired when he brought up his 50, and Pookalamaran was stumped for 32 in the dying overs.

Freiston closed on 220 for 5 off their 45 overs.

With the ball Ollie Booth and Taimur Mian hit their straps from the outset.

Both picked up a brace of wickets in six over spell to leave Freiston in full control, with Alford 28-4.

Danny Lumley also impressed with the ball, as he picked up two wickets in a very accurate spell.

Justin George also claimed two wickets, including top scorer Codd for 27.

Pookalamaran and Tommy Atkinson picked up a wicket each, as Freiston dismissed Alford for 103.