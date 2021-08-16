Paul turns on the style in Freiston LL victory

Richard Paul.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton CC continued their excellent form as they registered their seventh win from the last eight games, with a comfortable success over Boston Seconds.

Richard Paul made 80 as Freiston posted an impressive 244, before five wickets from Ashok Kumar saw Boston dismissed for just 109 in this SLBL Premier

contest.

Freiston started well with the bat, as Zeeshan Saeed struck a quick 41. Along with skipper Paul the opening pair put on 62 before Saeed was bowled by Andy Hewitt.

Freiston continued to score at a good rate as Paul accelerated his innings, and Freiston were gifted a large number of extras. Charles Lenton made 12, whilst Dan Fox claimed two wickets for the visitors.

Paul and Stewart Kirtley shared a fifty partnership for the fifth wicket, during which Paul brought up his first fifty of the season.

After Kirtley was well caught by Paul Tether for 11, Danny Lumley joined his skipper and kept the scoring rate strong.

Paul was caught for 80 by Tether to give Hewitt his second wicket, but Lumley (22*) and Ashok Kumar (12) ensured Freiston finished well and posted 244 after their forty-five overs.

In reply, visiting skipper Damo Lawson looked to be aggressive but the was trapped LBW by Tommy Atkinson for 15.

Freiston continued to take regular wickets, as Boston’s innings faltered. Ollie Booth had Hood caught behind by Saeed, and Danny Lumley kept his calm to run out Norris for 8.

Ashok Kumar picked up a couple of wickets, whilst Usman Ahmed deservedly claimed a wicket in his economical spell.

Ben Troops top scored for Boston with 32, but he was also dismissed by Kumar. Rizwan Qadir made a quick 17 before he was caught by Lumley to give Hassan Rahmani a wicket.

Ashok Kumar completed his five wicket haul as Boston were bowled out for 109., to complete an excellent victory for Freiston.