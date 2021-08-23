Pemberton hits first-ever half century as Horncastle CC Saturday XI end three-year wait for victory

Rob Bee and Fraser Pemberton celebrate their partnership.

Horncastle CC were all smiles this weekend when the Saturday team won their first game in three years.

You have to go back to August 25, 2018 for the last time the side tasted victory before this weekend’s victory away at Louth.

Skipper Steve West won the toss and elected to field in a shortened 25 over game due to the poor weather.

Horncastle set about their bowling and fielding duties with excellent authority never allowing the Louth batsmen to get away from them.

Rich Hickling was outstanding and ended with two for just 13 runs from his five overs.

The mystery spin of Jack Thompson gave him a wicket and three brilliant run outs left Louth on 126 for 6 from their 25 overs.

Good tight bowling from Tom Hackett, Rowan Hackett, Steve West and Adam Waters made life difficult for the Louth batsmen.

Openers Rob Bee and Fraser Pemberton knew what they had to do and set about their task quite brilliantly.

Louth’s opening bowlers Sandy and Duff were dangerous so it was important just to knock it around and see them off which they did.

It got easier from then on with gaps in the field being exploited regularly by both batsmen.

Bee and Pemberton brought up their 50 partnership and then their 100 partnership and then that previously elusive victory was in sight.

You could see the nervous expectation from the Horncastle players and supporters on the boundary edge.

Bee was the first to bring up his half century with a pulled four to square leg.

The runs were ticked off with every single leaving Horncastle just six short and Pemberton on 48.

He then struck a boundary to bring up his first ever 50, a very special moment for him and his dad there watching.

The next ball produced the same shot and same boundary, giving Horncastle victory by a huge 10 wickets - sending the players and supporters into jubilation following an unbeaten 128 partnership for Bee and Pemberton.