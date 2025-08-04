Players vote in Bobby Johnson as new Gainsborough Trinity captain on eve of season

Gainsborough Trinity players have voted for Bobby Johnson to lead them into the new campaign as captain as the Holy Blues prepare for their Northern Premier League curtain raiser against Ashton United at the Kal Group Stadium on Saturday.

Russ Wilcox's side are champing at the bit following a near flawless pre-season schedule with six wins and a draw from seven warm up fixtures to give the Holy Blues plenty of new season optimism.

And boss Wilcox was quick to praise the group as he confirmed the captaincy duo for the upcoming campaign.

“I handed the ownership over to the players to choose who they wanted to lead them into the season,” he said.

New Trinity captain Bobby Johnson. Photo by Sean Cook (Foxby Media).

“All of the players have had an individual vote and it was so close. I'm pleased to say that there were six or seven names in both columns for captain and vice captain which shows how many leaders we have actually got in the group.

“People have seen different things in different players - but Bobby has been selected as captain, which is a real positive for him, and Lewis Butroid will be vice captain.

“I'm delighted for them both - but it could easily have been any of the other candidates, who could easily lead any team.”

Wilcox is now excited to see what the new season will bring and he has implored supporters of the Holy Blues to get behind them.

“Bring your noise, be loud - and get behind the team,” he said.

“Share with your mates about what we are building down here at Gainsborough.

“We had a remarkable season last year. We've improved the squad again - now lets get down to work.”

It's a busy start to the season, with six league games and the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup before children go back to school in September. Saturday’s home clash with Ashton is quickly followed by a Tuesday trip to Ilkeston Town as Trinity begin five hectic weeks of Saturday/midweek games.​​​​​​​