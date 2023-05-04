Louth CC began their Lincolnshire Premier League campaign with a nine wicket home win over Barton.

A slightly new-look Louth side from previous seasons incorporated youngsters Max Cartledge(16) and James Mason (17)and welcomed Josh O'Donohue, Louth's overseas player from Australia.

Winning the toss, Louth put Barton into bat to take advantage of a slightly damp wicket and overcast conditions.

Steve Kirkham (4-13) and Pat Byrne (1-20) did this emphatically, reducing Barton to 8-3, Kirkham bowling five maidens and setting the standard for bowlers to come who continued with applying pressure.

Graham West - 85 not out for Louth.

Jason Collinson (2-30), Henry Tye (1-8) and James Mason all found some consistency and, backed up by some high energy and committed fielding, Louth stayed on top.

Barton made a real fight of it and dug in until the 45th over where Jake Mcloughlin (2-10) got the final wicket, Barton finishing 130 all out - not a score to be taken lightly with the playing conditions.

Taken lightly it wasn't with Graham West and Max Cartledge getting Louth off to a solid start on a difficult pitch, Cartledge falling for eight with Louth on 33.

Australian O'Donohue came to the crease for his first taste of English conditions, a challenging start, but showed his class getting through testing spells and supporting West to keep momentum in Louth's favour.

Both batters looking in control of the chase throughout and, with rain threatening, West picked up the pace making the last 30 runs within sixovers and Louth knocking off 130 in 35 overs.

West finished unbeaten on 85 and O'Donohue 22 not out, sharing a 99-run match-winning partnership.

Louth host Scunthorpe on Saturday

Louth seconds travelled to Lindum CC and, winning the toss, chose to bowl to take advantage of the seamer friendly conditions.

Blake Billings and Sam Sillett opened the attack and again looked really threatening with lots of sideways movement, as well as bowling really tightly.

Sillett struck early, inducing the outside edge and dismissing one of Lindum's openers, caught well by Will Thornes at second slip.

However, Lindum regrouped and kept the board gently ticking over, but continued tight bowling from Louth kept the score in check.

Lindum reached 95-1 at the halfway stage and were looking to push on to a big score, but Louth's spin options of Stewart West, Sachin West, Richard Limmer and Dean Jacklin had other ideas and bowled tightly, regularly taking wickets at the end of the innings, leaving Lindum on 193-8 after their 45 overs.

Skipper West fell early in Louth's response and, although Jacklin and Medler looked comfortable with the score at 30-1 off 10 overs, the game changed when Jacklin was harshly adjudged LBW with a deliver that was going well over the stumps.