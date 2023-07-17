Rain wrecked Louth CC's hopes of making ground on the top two in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division on Saturday.

But they still have two games in hand on the side above them.

Put into bat away at Haxey, Louth were 87-1 after 24 overs when the rain forced the game to be abandoned and the teams were awarded five points each.

Opener Laurence Scott had started well with 38 not out.

Mark Footitt - ready to lead the Lincolnshire attack against Derbyshire

Louth seconds' home match with Messingham was abandoned without a ball being bowled while the third team saw four overs bowled at Holton-le-Clay before the rain prematurely halted the afternoon's proceedings.

There is a big match to look forward to for the county at the end of the month.

On Sunday, 30th July, Lincolnshire County Cricket Club take on Derbyshire CCC in a one off, 50 over match at Lindum Cricket Club.

The game is part of a national initiative that sees all 18 first class counties take on National Association Counties (formerly known as minor counties) as a pre cursor to the Royal London One Day Trophy.

For Lincolnshire the day provides the opportunity for our county players to pit themselves against the full-time professionals of Derbyshire and gives Lincolnshire residents the chance to access professional cricket within the county borders.

On the day Lincolnshire are likely to encounter a strong Derbyshire side who will be looking to this fixture to kick start their one-day campaign with the likes of ex Sri Lankan international Suranga Lakmal, Pakistan international, Haider Ali and Scottish international, Mark Watt all likely to feature.

For Lincolnshire this game provides a fantastic opportunity for those players who have ambitions to break into the professional arena to impress and the likes of Tom Keast, Ben Wright, Nic Keast, Drew Sylvester and Jaden Fell to name a few, will be looking to do exactly that when the two sides meet.

The showcase game will also see current Lincolnshire paceman, Mark Footitt take on his former employers, and if recent form is anything to go by, he will be looking to lead the Lincolnshire attack with some pace and aggression up front.

Sunday the 30th July also sees a return to hosting county cricket to the Lindum Cricket Club. Located right in the heart of the city with the Cathedral forming the backdrop there can be few nicer places to take in a game of cricket.

This is a ticketed event and tickets can be pre-purchase via the Derbyshire CCC website.

In addition to the cricket there will be a number of family friendly activities going on with a BBQ and ice cream van on site.

Tickets can also be purchased on the day at a slightly higher price. Play starts at 11am and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the day.

This isn’t the first time Lincolnshire have taken on Derbyshire having met in the first Gillette Cup at Ilkeston in June 1976.

This was a 60 over per side match. Derbyshire put Lincolnshire in to bat and restricted them to 125-7, former Nottinghamshire batsman Ian Moore top-scoring with 31.

Bowlers were restricted to a maximum of 12 overs each and South African all-rounder Eddie Barlow took 3-19.

England players Mike Hendrick and Geoff Miller took two wickets apiece.

Derbyshire romped home to victory by seven wickets with Man of the Match Barlow making 53. He received strong support from Phil Sharpe with 46, who was later to play for Norfolk after a career with Yorkshire and England.