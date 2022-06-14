Rasen sit joint top, century for Parker

Cricket news.

Bradford (52) and Davies (50) led the scoring, supported well by David Papworth (42).

Holton's Stuart Harvey claimed three wickets but the visitors fell 87 runs short of Rasen's total of 232 for 8.

Gareth Crook (37) and Josh Plaskitt (32 no) top scored for the away side, who were dismissed for 145.

Will Carter took five wickets for the loss of 27 runs.

Rasen sit joint top on 103 points with Grimsby Town, who also claimed a maximum 20 point haul in their 94-run victory at Outcasts.

Caistor are seventh in the table and picked up 18 points from the weekend's six-wicket victory at Cleethorpes Seconds.

Edward Carlton (65), Paul Sunley (52) and George Carlton (50) scored well to leave the hosts with a strong 246 for 8 after their 50 overs.

But Caistor reached 250 for the loss of four wickets with an over to spare.

Jim Parker hit 10 fours - including the winning runs - on his way to an unbeaten 101.

Good support came from Harry Boulton's 80.

Luke Francis claimed three Cleethorpes wickets.

Lincolnshire County League:

Premier Division: Cleethorpes 2nds 246-8, Caistor 250-4; Market Rasen 232-8, Holton-Le-Clay 145 all out; Outcasts 131 all out, Grimsby Town 225-7; Scothern 140 all out, Haxey 141-6; Scunthorpe Town 2nds 193-7, Lindum 2nds 194-4.

First Division: Barton Town 136-5, Louth 2nds 133 all out; Broughton 110 all out, Alkborough 83 all out; Cherry Willingham 142-7, Bracebridge Heath 2nds 141 all out; Clee Town Laportes 52 all out, Appleby Frodingham 2nds 206-8; Hartsholme 141-4, Messingham 138-9.

Second Division: Alford & District 182 all out, Lindum 3rds 122 all out; Grimsby Town 2nds 57 all out, Normanby Park 216-9; Hibaldstow 106-8, Cleethorpes 3rds 105 all out; Nettleham 2nds 164 all out, Hartsholme 2nds 164 all out.

Third Division East: Grimoldby & District Development v Scothern 2nds - Scothern conceded; Horncastle 126 all out, Brocklesby Park 258-8; Nettleham 3rds 143-9, Louth 3rds 142 all out.

Third Division West: Caistor 2nds 62 all out, Barton Town 2nds 187 all out; Haxey 2nds 180-7, Broughton 2nds 177-5; Messingham 2nds 78-7, Scunthorpe Town 3rd 77 all out.

Lincoln and District League:

Premier Division: Fulbeck 173 all out, Ancaster 184-8; Nettleham 284-6, Bracebridge Heath 201-8; Revesby 159 all out, Woodhall Spa 163-4; Sleaford v Owmby CC - Owmby conceded.

Division One: Billingborough 130 all out, Caythorpe 239-4; 149-4, Aisthorpe 147-7; Nocton v Blankney - Nocton conceded; Woodhall Spa 2nds 211-4, Barkston & Syston 207 all out.

Division Two: Heighington 161 all out, Sleaford 2nds 164-9; Hykeham 179 all out, Horncastle 148 all out; North Scarle 236-6, Lindum 2nds 177 all out; Old Lincolnians 117 all out, Heckington 144 all out.