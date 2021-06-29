Rutherford turns on the style in Market Rasen victory, T20 defeats for Caistor

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Matt Rutherford turned on the style as Market Rasen secured a 27-run victory over Lindum Seconds on Saturday.

Rasen sit third in the Lincolnshire County League following their win.

Rutherford’s unbeaten 85 led the hosts to 206-5, with support coming from Charlie Scales (41), George Fussey (32) and Gaeme Bell (25).

Lindum’s ended their 50 overs on 179 for 7, Rutherford taking five wickets for the loss of 10 runs.

Caistor were in Winkworth Cup action, finishing third in their T20 group following defeats to Lincs ECB Premier sides Louth and Bracebridge Heath.

Bracebridge posted 180 for 7 with Caistor ending their innings on 85 for 8, Kieran Brooker top scoring with 23.

Against Louth, Paul Jackson and Will Carter both took two wickets as the Premier side ended their innings on 158 for 5, Laurence Scott (44), Jason Collinson (33 no), Matthew Hamilton (25), Sebastian Darke (22) and Graham West (15) scoring well.

Will Carter (43), Brooker (22) and Rory Ronaldson (21) hit runs as Caistor ended on 129 for 7, Louth’s Patrick Byrne taking four wickets for the loss of 13 runs.

In the Lincoln and District League Division Three on Sunday, Market Rasen won by 17 runs at Carholme.

Dan Quinlan (34) and Mark Bedford (23) helped Rasen to 103 before they were all out.

Carholme were dismissed for 86, Daniel Clark taking four wickets for the loss of 10 runs.