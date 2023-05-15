See Lincolnshire take on Derbyshire’s stars in big county showcase clash

Tickets will soon be on sale for the 2023 county showcase game between Lincolnshire first XI and Derbyshire CCC on Sunday, 30th July at Lindum CC.

This event provides an opportunity for people watch Lincolnshire’s men’s first XI take on the full-time professionals of Derbyshire in a one off 50 over game.

The game is being played just before the start of the Royal London One Day Trophy and Derbyshire will hoping to put in a strong showing as they build towards the competition.

Information on this game can be found at https://lincscricket.co.uk

Tom Keast, Lincolnshire captain, at the 2022 showcase game against Durham.

With no senior county fixtures across the men’s and women’s game scheduled this weekend, county cricket action was focused around Lincolnshire’s age group sides.

On Sunday Lincolnshire’s boys county U13s/U14s and U18s got their seasons underway against Leicestershire (U13s & U14s) and Norfolk (U18s).

All three games proved to be low-scoring affairs with Lincolnshire eventually coming out on the losing side in each game.

Stand out performances came from Savraj Nijjar and Tom Marshall with 34 and 35 respectively and Josh Joy, Harry Doyle and Arjun Dosanjh, who each claimed two wickets.

In club action the Lincolnshire Premier League made way for the group stages of the Winkworth T20 cup.

On the day, Scunthorpe Town, Woodhall Spa, Bourne and Sleaford all won their respective groups to progress through to finals day.

Henry Cooper top-scored for Sleaford in their win over Market Deeping with 84 and Woodhall and Lindum played out a tie, both teams finishing in dramatic style on 144 with Woodhall winning the game by virtue of boundaries hit.

In the county’s feeder leagues in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division, Hartsholme top the table following their victory over Cleethorpes seconds.

Holton le Clay had a day to forget as they were skittled by Barton Town for just 35, Dan Knapton picking up seven wickets for just two run,s and Market Rasen registered their first win of the campaign beating Caistor Town .

In Division One Lindum thirds made it three wins from three and Broughton climbed into second spot.

Brocklsby Park and Grimsby seconds are joint leaders in Division Two and in the East and West Third Divisions it is Horncastle (East) and Haxey (West) who top the tables, despite Haxey losing to Messingham.

In the South Lincs and Borders Leagues Woodhall Spa hold a narrow one point lead over Long Sutton and Newborough’s Greg Rowland starred with 119 against Market Deeping seconds in the Championship.