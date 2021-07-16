Sign up for women's softball cricket festival

Sport news.

Women’s soft ball cricket festivals are taking place around the UK this summer and Horncastle Cricket Club are delighted to have been chosen by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Lincolnshire Cricket to host this social event.

In addition to the matches, it promises to be fun for the whole family with a delicious BBQ and licensed bar - the play area is also close by for youngsters to enjoy too.

Entry to the event - held on Saturday, August 21 (12pm-4pm) at Horncastle Cricket Club - is free and all equipment is provided on the day.

It doesn’t matter if you have never picked up a bat before, it’s about getting involved and having fun.

You can register online at booking.ecb.co.uk/d/bmq7wd or call Martin Shillito (07447 501544) or Tom Wilkinson (01507 522835).

It only takes one person per team to register.