Skegness CC tested in T20 action

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Skegness CC tested themselves against two Lincs ECB Premier sides in the Winkworth Cup on Saturday.

Competing in the county’s premier T20 competition, they came up against Boston and Grantham.

And although they were beaten in both contests, the seasiders showed held their own.

Jonny Cheer (59) and Scott Elleray (23) helped Boston to 125 for 7 against Skegness, who finished their innings on 98 for 9.

Norman Brackley and Reece Brant both took two Boston wickets while Warren Nel (29), Brackley (16), Carl Abbiss (14) and Henry Sanderson (13) top scored.

Andrew Hewitt (three), Deans (two) and Elleray (two) did damage with the ball for the Mayflower men.

Grantham made 158 for 8 from their innings, Josh Noble, Henry Houlden and Brackley taking two wickets each.

In response, Skegness posted 117 for 5, Brackley (39), Jamie Epton (34), Nel (17) and Abiss (10) scoring well.

Skegness Seconds were beaten by 87 runs at Long Sutton Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Division Two.

William Bowser took four wickets as the hosts made 185 for 8.

Skegness were dismissed for 98, Danny Lymer scoring 37 of those runs.

Saturday sees Skegness Firsts return to South Lincs and Border League Premier Division action.

The seasiders are currently third in the table, 34 points behind leaders Sleaford Seconds but with a game in hand.

They travel to fourth-place Spalding, who sit just a point behind them.

The Seconds entertain Belton Park.

Alford and District CC tied their Lincolnshire County League First Division contest at Hartsholme.

In an interesting game the two sides could not be separated.

Jack Wightwick (27) top scored as Alford were dismissed for 84, but the hosts were back in the pavilion for an identical score - Samuel Chatterton taking four wickets.

In the Supplementary Cup, Alford Seconds lost by 13 runs at opponents Barton Town.

Highlights included Graham Codd’s four wickets and 59 runs from Jake

Hamilton.