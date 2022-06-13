SLBL: Freiston make it three in a row, Boston pip Billingborough, leaders march on

Freiston Leake & Leverton's Richard Paul.

But they were made to work hard by the home side.

Freiston lost the toss, and were asked to bowl first on a dry wicket.

Moulton started well, scoring 19 off the first four overs, but Freiston then restricted scoring, with just nine runs coming off the next seven overs.

That pressure told, as Danny Lumley dismissed J. Barnett (13) caught by Zakir Gatta. Lumley then bowled Beale (19) and Taimur Mian trapped H. Barnett LBW for 6.

At 37-3 Freiston were well on top, and they didn’t let that initiative slip. They kept the scoring rate low, and Abdul Moeed took three wickets.

Freiston’s catching was good with Taimur Mian taking two catches off Moeed and Richard Paul holding onto a chance at extra cover.

Carter top scored for Moulton with 38, but Freiston were in control. Both Mian and Lumley returned to claim another wicket apiece, and there was a wicket for Zakir Gatta, as Moulton were all out for 109 in the forty third over.

Both openers made double figures to give Freiston a decent start. Richard Paul made 12, and Sunil Panjwani 21 before both gave catches off the bowling of Coles.

Kev Manning and Waseem Ilyas took the score onto 62, when Ilyas was caught behind for 10.

Manning made a patient 19 and Zeeshan Saeed made 9 before he was caught at mid off to take the score to 84-5. Freiston had been watchful until Danny Lumley strode to the crease and smashed 24 off 10 delivers, to quickly end the match. Abdul Moeed looked on from the other end as he was unbeaten on 14.

Boston left Billingborough with a five-run success.

The Mayflower men were dismissed on 140, the hosts gone for 135.

Sleaford Seconds and Grantham Seconds were without a fixture.

Heckington were beaten by four wickets at Market Deeping Seconds.

Heckington posted 200 before being dismissed, the hosts posting 203 for 6.

Bourne Seconds left Woodhall Spa Seconds with a 90-run success.

David Christmas (77) and Kurt Storey (58) helped Bourne to 253 before being dismissed, Sam Cherry (50) top scoring for Woodhall whose innings was ended on 163.

With the ball, Spa's Kieran Richardson and Cherry both took three wickets.

Leaders Newborough had Long Sutton back in the pavilion for 61, Harry Richardson (4-11) the pick of the bowlers.

Greg Rowland (25) top scored for the home side, while Sutton's Barry Stanway (4-36) and Adam Whitaker (3-19) bowled well.

Results:

Premier Division: Billingborough 135 all out, Boston 140 all out; Market Deeping 2nds 203-6, Heckington 200 all out; Moulton Harrox 109 all out, Freiston L&L 113-5; Newborough 62-7, Long Sutton 61 all out; Woodhall Spa 2nds 163 all out, Bourne 2nds 253 all out.

Division One: Ancaster 88 all out, Newborough 2nds 89-2; Boston 2nds 218 all out, Billingborough 2nds 137 all out; Grantham 3rds 223-6, Baston 164-9; Heckington 2nds 131 all out, Moulton Harrox 2nds 132-5; Orton Park 2nds 212-5, Spalding 2nds 72 all out.