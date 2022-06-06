SLBL: Moeed inspires Freiston win, Troops hits Boston century, wins for Sleaford and Billingborough

Abdul Moeed was in fine form.

Abdul Moeed led the way for Freiston with 79, before a solid all round bowling performance saw Deeping dismissed for 121.

After being put in to bat Freiston made a decent start.

Openers Richard Paul (11) and Tommy Atkinson (16) helped Freiston reach 48-2 in the 12lfth over.

Number four Moeed began his innings in unusually attacking fashion, striking two early maximums.

Love claimed three wickets for Deeping through the middle period, as Freiston were reduced to 129-5.

Moeed brought up his second 50 of the season, and found an excellent partner in Danny Lumley (38).

In the penultimate over Moeed was caught but Freiston still ended on an impressive 231.

With the ball, Taimur Mian was first to strike having Patel caught by Rizwan Qadir.

Ollie Booth then had Holden caught behind. Another wicket apiece for the openers saw Deeping reduced to 38-4 in the 15th over.

Deeping captain Gillett top scored with 28, before he was well caught by Ashok Kumar, off the bowling of Lumley.

Qadir bowled Parker for five, before Ghani struck a brace of sixes in his 26. His innings ended when he was caught behind by Zeeshan Saeed off Lumley.

Zakir Gatta claimed two wickets, as Deeping were bowled out for 121.

Ben Troops' century wasn't enough for Boston as they suffered a four-wicket home defeat to Long Sutton.

Troops' 105 and 55 from Tom Baxter put the mayflower men in a good position, only for steady scoring, including Paul Edgeller's 69, to secure victory for the visitors.

Sleaford Seconds secures a six-wicket success at home to Woodhall Spa Seconds.

Kieran Harbron (6-35) worked did most of the damage to the Woodhall batting order, where Sam Cooke (28) top scored.

Neil Henderson (34) and ben Glendenning (31 no) led Sleaford to victory.

Mickey Atkins (56) and Jacob Light (43) helped Billingborough to a 68-run win against Heckington.

Heckington's Steve Scott (4-34) performed well with the ball while Aaron Pullum (6-35) and Jacob Light (4-26) worked through the visitors' batsmen, Samuel Elliott top scoring with 31.

Stewart Mudie (95) and Danny Ashley (55) helped leaders Grantham Seconds defeat Newborough by two wickets.

T. Patchett's 94 helped Bourne Seconds beat Moulton Harrox by seven wickets.

Premier Division: Billingborough 179-9, Heckington 111 all out; Boston 206-4, Long Sutton 209-6; Bourne 2nds 210-3, Moulton Harrox 206-5; Freiston L&L 231-9, Market Deeping 2nds 121 all out; Grantham 2nds 237-8, Newborough 236-5; Sleaford 2nds 111-4, Woodhall Spa 2nds 110 all out.