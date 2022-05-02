SLBL: Spa men top despite defeat, Moeed turns on style for Freiston

Abdul Moeed.

Simon Caplick top scored for the hosts with 64 runs, while the Spa men's Oliver Carr took four wickets for the loss of 25.

Despite Chris Lee's unbeaten 60, Woodhall couldn't catch their hosts' total.

Moving up to second place were Heckington following a 40-run success against neighbours Sleaford Seconds.

Pritesh Patel (38) and Steve Scott (33) scored vital runs for Heckington while Robbie Townsend and Ross Evans claimed three wickets apiece.

Jake Henderson (30) top scored for Sleaford and Dylan Chessum was responsible for three dismissals.

Third-place Newborough left Boston with a 131-run victory as paul Richardson and Greg Rowland top scored with 37 apiece.

Boston's Tim Bell took six wickets for the loss of 31 runs but consistent scoring was enough for the visitors.

Damian Lawson (26) and Martin Hogdson (18) were the only Boston batsman to reach double figures as Tom Olley took five wickets and conceded just seven runs along the way.

A half century from Abdul Moeed and some decisive bowling proved pivotal as Freiston, Leake and Leverton beat Bourne Seconds by one run.

Moeed struck 54 before claiming the final Bourne wicket.

Taimur Mian and Oliver Booth added four wickets each.

Grantham Seconds beat Billinborough by 10 wickets.

Paul Goodwin (32) led the way with the bat for Billingborough as Rahul Kumar claimed five wickets.

Grantham openers Martin Parmley (55) and Stewart Mudie (51) sealed success with unbeaten knocks.

Tim Norris (67) and Paul Edgeller (53) helped Long Sutton to a 66-run victory at home to Moulton Harrox.

Moulton's Josh Newton replied with 78.

Long Sutton's Jake Burton and Moulton's Jack Barnett both claimed four-wicket hauls.

RESULTS:

Premier Division: Boston 72 all out, Newborough 203 all out; Freiston L&L 138 all out, Bourne 2nds 137 all out; Grantham 2nds 125-0, Billingborough 122 all out; Heckington 156 all out, Sleaford CC 2nds 116 all out; Long Sutton 214-9, Moulton Harrox 148 all out; Market Deeping 2nds 215 all out, Woodhall Spa CC 2nds 178 all out.

Division One: Baston 127 all out, Newborough 2nds 128-8; Moulton Harrox 2nds 196-9, Boston 184 all out; Spalding 2nds 126-7, Ancaster CC 234 all out.