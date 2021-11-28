Sleaford opticians helping raise cash for Lincolnshire Cricket charity

Martyn Dobson, CEO Lincolnshire Cricket (right), presenting James Coleman, store director at Specsavers Sleaford, with a Run Top 2 Bottom t-shirt that displays a graphic of the 100-mile Lincolnshire leg of the challenge from Barton on Humber to Stamford Town.

Thanks to the fundraising efforts of a Sleaford opticians, the Lincolnshire Cricket's NDL Top 2 Bottom Challenge will be benefiting from £1,500 to help develop a mental health support programme for those involved in cricket across Lincolnshire.

The team at Specsavers Sleaford set up a competition where customers were entered into a prize draw to win back the cost of their glasses.

This was to support the cause, which saw Lincolnshire Cricket CEO Martyn Dobson embark on a series of running challenges.

"We were really inspired by the challenge and Martyn’s quest to run an ultra-marathon from the most northerly cricket club in the county to the most southerly covering 105 miles in 24 hours," said James Coleman, store director at Specsavers, Sleaford.

"A huge thank you to our customers, too, who really got behind the fundraiser to raise such a fantastic amount."

Martyn Dobson, CEO Lincolnshire Cricket, added: "We’re thrilled Specsavers Sleaford chose to support us in our endeavours to raise awareness of mental health, the importance of sport in maintaining our physical and mental wellbeing and our quest to secure vital funds for an accessible programme of mental health support for local cricket clubs."

The Lincolnshire leg was the finale for the NDL Top 2 Bottom Challenge which was originally set up in collaboration with cricket mental health charity Opening Up Cricket and Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire County Cricket Clubs.

Prior to this ultra-marathon Martyn also ran from the most northerly to the most southerly cricket club in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, covering 62 miles and 75 miles both in 24 hours respectively.