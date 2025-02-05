South African cricketer Barend Lourens can’t wait to return to ‘second home’ in Louth after 2024 title glory

South African paceman Barend Lourens can't wait to return to his 'second home' this year after helping Louth Cricket Club win the Lincolnshire Premier League for the first time in the club's 200-year history.

His debut season in Lincolnshire also saw the 21-year-old Bloemfontein-born bowler finish second on wickets taken in the league with 38 victims.

“I am so glad to be back in Louth for the 2025 season,” he said. “I’ve decided to re-sign in the hope of helping them retain the title and knowing it feels like home when I'm there.

“The town and people were lovely. I loved the 'town' life Louth provided and all the people I interacted with in my time in or around Louth were all supportive and very welcoming, Louth CC especially.

Barend Lourens and captain Jason Collinson with the league trophy.

“I instantly felt part of the club and cricket family from day one.

“I can definitely say I’ve made some lifelong friends that I’ll always stay in touch with and a special mention to the Boars Head pub for accommodating me so well too.”

Lourens said last year was a dream summer for him.

“The 2024 season was something special,” he said.

Barend Lourens in full flight bowling.

“After landing in the UK the morning of the first game due to the Dubai airport floods, getting onto the field 10 minutes before start of play, to going on and winning all but that first game, it was an incredible team and club.

“It was truly something special, to be part of history for the club to win the league for the first time in their 200+ years, and playing a role in that makes it all worth it.

“Being able to share that moment with some true teammates and seeing how much it meant for them and also the wider club, lifting that trophy at the end of the season made it all worth it.

“It was definitely one of my better seasons, being one of the leading wicket takers in the league as well. It was a dream first season at Louth.”

Barend Lourens bowling for Louth.

Looking back, he added: “Cricket has been a part of me my whole life, I started playing at the age of seven and haven’t stopped since.

“I attended St. Andrews - one of the top cricket schools in South Africa - where I had great coaches who shaped me into the player I am today.

“I still have a good relationship with my coaches and am still learning from them daily, if not for my own game then in a coaching sense.”

He continued: “I had my first overseas season in 2023 where I played in Wiltshire.

Barend Lourens - so glad to be heading back to Louth.

“I had great success there in my first year, so I was eager to have another season in the UK.

“I told the CricX agency what I was looking for and they got me connected to Louth, who after initial chats seemed to be the right fit - that ended up being an understatement.”

Lourens has ambitions off the pitch as well as on it this year.

“I definitely want to try to get into the county coaching set-up in the UK too and that’s another goal for the next year,” he said.

“I’ve grown a love for coaching and part of me re-signing with Louth is to help develop their junior set up as well as some seniors. There’s plenty of talent amongst the youngsters at the club.

“While I’m in the UK for my own season, I’d love to give back to the game as well, give the youngsters the same opportunities I had at their age, after all that’s what it’s about - giving back to the next generation of players.”

A new contract for Barend Lourens.

Louth club captain Jason Collinson said: “Barend is a very polite, honest and hard-working young man who has made an excellent impression on the club and local community.

“The club wants to support Barend in his aspirations in the game of cricket, while he supports and drives the club forward with his playing and coaching role.

“He was our main and most impactful bowler throughout the season.

“His pace, consistency and movement was too much for many batsmen.

“He gave the team something that was missing in previous seasons, but it was also his off-field impact that was so beneficial to the club and the reason we asked for him to come back, which didn’t take any deliberation for either party.

“Barend's quality coaching of juniors, ladies and seniors alike improved our crop of players and we are looking forward to his coaching again this season.”

On the season overall, he added: “Winning the league for the first time was a great achievement, from losing the first game to going unbeaten for the rest of the season was a testament to the squad's ability, drive and attitude and a very proud moment for the club.

“It wasn’t mathematically possible for us to win the league until August with five games to go, but as soon as we got ahead the confidence and drive was there to keep us there.

“Even into the last game we hadn’t mathematically won the league, which we won empathically to seal the title.”

Louth CC continues to build and strengthen all facets of the club, now having nine teams from U11 to seniors, with the first team in particular looking to defend their title, supported by strong and developing senior, junior and ladies sections.