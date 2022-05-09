SOUTH LINCS & BORDER LEAGUE: Top beat bottom as Newborough defeat Billingborough

Ben Troops.

Newborough top the South Lincs and Border League Premier following a 102-run victory at basement side Billingborough.

Woodhall Spa Seconds are second despite their 32-run defeat to Moulton Harrox at Jubilee Park.

Rowan Hackett took four Moulton wickets and Sam Cherry top scored with 36 in their defeat.

Sleaford Seconds and Boston tied at London Road.

Conor Harbron (46) top scored for Sleaford.

For Boston, Tim Bell took four wickets and Ben Troops led the way with an unbeaten 69.

Long Sutton left Freiston, Leake and Leverton with a four-wicket success.

Tommy Atkinson (19) and Sean Bennett (18) were the pick of the Freiston batsmen while Taimur Mian took five wickets for the loss of 21 runs.

Steve Scott (42) top scored for Heckington in their eight wicket defeat to visitors Bourne Seconds.

Grantham Seconds left Market Deeping Seconds with a 57-run success.

Results:

Premier Division: Billingborough 122 all out, Newborough 225-5; Bourne 2nds 206-2, Heckington 203 all out; Freiston L&L 79 all out, Long Sutton 80-6; Market Deeping 2nds 166 all out, Grantham 2nds 223-8; Sleaford 2nds 165 all out, Boston 165-9; Woodhall Spa 2nds 137 all out, Moulton Harrox 169-9.

Division One: Boston 2nds 120-4, Orton Park 2nds 118-7; Grantham 3rds 145 all out, Ancaster 236-6; Heckington 2nds 217 all out, Baston 44 all out; Moulton Harrox 2nd 94-2, Spalding 2nds 91 all out; Newborough 2nds 205-5, Billingborough 2nds 77 all out.