Spa men secure victory over Bourne Seconds in Premier division

Woodhall Spa CC secured a six wicket victory over visitors Bourne Seconds in the SLBL Premier on Saturday.

Kieran Richardson took five wickets as Bourne ended their innings on 190 for 9.

Oliver Caswell (68) and Matthew Sargeant (59) led the way with the bat as the Spa men reached their winning total for the loss of four wickets.

Sleaford Sunday Firsts won by 106 runs at Woodhall Spa in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division on Sunday.

Evan Jones’ 60 helped the away side post 216 for 8.

Chris Lee took three wickets with Dewi Bourke and Henry Cobb adding two each.

Woodhall were dismissed for 110, William Wright (23), Tom Cushen (22), Bourke (21) and Ben Troops (19) scoring well.

Revesby Firsts were beaten by 128 runs as they hosted Lindum.

Robert Knight took five Lindum wickets but the visitors posted 238 before being dismissed.

In response, Revesby were dismissed for 110, Jimmy Ingamell (35) and Jamie Lewis (20) top scoring.

In Division One, Horncastle were beaten by eight wickets at Hartsholme.

Nathan Whiting recorded 35 runs as Horncastle were dismissed for 91, Hartsholme reaching 93 after 21 overs.

Revesby Seconds left Rustons with a 67 run victory in Division Three, Ian Roberts (25) and Aahad Khalid (21) top scoring as Revesby reached 93 for 8.

Rustons were back in the pavilion for 26, Darren Hunt taking five wickets and Annie Roberts three.