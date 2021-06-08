Super six! Clean sweep for Sleaford CC this weekend

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Sleaford CC left Louth with a six-wicket victory in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

The hosts were dismissed for 137.Thomas Shorthouse took three of the wickets and Cameron Hall two.

In response, Sleaford reached 138 for 4, Evan Jones’ unbeaten 55 leading the way with support from Ayush Patel (30) and Shorthouse (28).

Sam Burrows, Rhys Collings and Giles Goddard each took three wickets as Sleaford Seconds dismissed Long Sutton for 104.

The six-wicket victory was secured by Jake Henderson (22 not out), Mason Mansfield (22) and Simon Godby (19) as Sleaford reached 107 for 4.

The Thirds completed a fine Saturday with a 15-run win over Skegness Seconds at London Road.

Neil Henderson (50), Tom Sanders (31) and Ben Broom (23) not out, helped Sleaford to 139 for 4.

Skegness were dismissed for 124 as Ben Broom took three wickets.

Andy Hibberd and Thomas Willoughby both claimed three victims as Sleaford Sunday Firsts won at Revesby, the hosts dismissed for 132.

Simon Godby (59 not out), Mason Mansfield (34) and Evan Jones (20 not out) helped the away side to 133 for 2.

Ian Glendinning (124) and Nathahn Titley (101 not out) helped the Sunday Seconds beat Old Lincolnians by 126 runs.