Super six for Skegness' Sylvester, Alford openers on song

Skegness outplayed rivals Freiston, Leake and Leverton in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division on Saturday.

Opening batsmen Reece Brant (26) and Warren Nel (37) saw off the opening spells of Taimur Mian and Ollie Booth before Jamie Epton and Carl Abbiss added 100 for the third wicket.

Epton scored quickly and made 71 off only 58 deliveries before he was clean bowled by Booth.

Abbiss made 25, Norman Brackley 28 and Ashley Redgard 20 not out as Skegness finished their innings posting 243 off their 45 overs.

Andrew Sylvester took six wic kets and Jack Harrison three as Freiston were all out for only 109.

Skegness Seconds’ SLBL Division Two clash against Newborough was cancelled, both sides receiving eight points.

Jake McLoughlin (55) and George Gregory (36) earned Alford and District CC a 10-wicket success against Broughton in the Bob Welton Cup on Saturday. With the visitors out for 92 the openers did the business.

Jack Wightwick took three Broughton wickets.

In Sunday’s East Lindsey League, Skegness were beaten by 107 runs.

Visitors Tetford reached 211 before they were out, Josh Noble, Carly Rush and William Bowser each taking two wickets.