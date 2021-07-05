Superb team performance sees Freiston LL secure victory at Market Deeping

Taimur Mian.

Freiston Leake and Leverton made it back to back victories with a superb team performance away to Market Deeping in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Batting first Freiston scored 234 before bowling with discipline and catching well to restrict Deeping to 204.

After being asked to bat first, Freiston started well. Zeeshan Saeed scored a quickfire 42, which included three sixes.

Richard Paul and Waseem Ilyas built on that platform with a 68 run partnership for the second wicket.

Paul made 37 before being run out, whilst Ilyas scored 42.

It was Abdul Moeed who ensured Freiston finished their innings well. He made 57, including eight boundaries.

A number of run outs didn’t help Freiston, and meant they were bowled out in the final over.

Freiston started well with the ball. Taimur Mian was especially economical, as Freiston kept the scoring rate around three per over, despite not making an early breakthrough.

The pressure did tell when Danny Lumley had Gillett (20) caught at mid on by Ilyas.

An enterprising innings from Martin threated to change the game, but, after striking two sixes, he was bowled by Moeed for 19.

The required run rate rose to seven an over, but Deeping opener Jones brought up his 50. As Deeping looked to score boundaries, Freiston began to take regular wickets.

Ashok Kumar dismissed Pickering (18) thanks to a good catch from Mian, and Zakir Gatta claimed three wickets in his first two overs.

With wickets tumbling it was an excellent catch from Mian that dismissed Jones for an excellent 93. Mian was excellent in the field, as he also claimed a run out.

Three wickets for Ashok Kumar, meant Deeping closed their innings on 204-9, 30 short of their target.

In the SLBL Division Two, Freiston Seconds lost an enjoyable match at Billingborough by 14 runs.

Freiston started well, reducing their hosts to 18-3, with two early wickets from Josh Matthews, and one from Danny Lumley.

Billingborough rebuilt well thanks to a 82 run partnership between Stanley (43 no) and B Light (37). Tom Appleyard had Light stumped by JP Horton, and some tight bowling at the death restricted the home side to exactly 150.

Danny Lumley (44) and Herbet Ushewokunze (29) gave Freiston a great start with the bat. Freiston were on 67 after 15 overs and looked on course for victory.

However, tight bowling from Billingborough’s spinners stifled the run rate. Despite the efforts of Tom Appleyard (28) in the final overs, Freiston fell 14 runs short.