Table topping Sleaford CC side too strong for Boston

Cricket news.

Table toppers Sleaford CC left Boston with a five wicket victory in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Top proved too strong for eighth as the hosts ended their innings on 159 for 9.

Giles Goddard took three Boston wickets before his side responded by reaching 160 for 5 in the 31st over.

Shaan Patel (55) and Kieran Harbron (54) made half centuries, enough for victory as no other teammate managed to post double figures before the winning target was made.

Gilding was the pick of the bowlers for the home side, claiming two victims.

In Division Two, Sleaford Seconds were beaten by visitors Newborough.

Phil Sneath (42) and Ben Glendening (26) top scored as Sleaford were dismissed for 104.

The visitors reached 108 for 6, Mason Mansfied taking three wickets for the loss of 21 runs.

Sleaford Sunday Firsts won by 106 runs at Woodhall Spa in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division.

Evan Jones’ 60 set the tone and support came from Scott Tite (48), Aayush Patel (32) and Simon Godby (27) as the away side posted 216 for 8.

Chris Lee took three wickets with Dewi Bourke and Henry Cobb adding two each.

Woodhall were dismissed for 110, William Wright (23), Tom Cushen (22), Bourke (21) and Ben Troops (19) scoring well.

With the ball Andy Hibberd took four wickets and Shaan Patel three.

The Sunday Seconds won by eight wickets as they hosted Division Two rivals Waddington.

Tom Sanders and Ian Shorthouse both took three wickets as the visitors were out for 73.

Sleaford reached 74 for the loss of two, William Glendenning (31 no) and Tom Sanders (29 no) scoring well.

Sleaford Women were in softball action, suffering defeats to Welbeck and Clumber Park.

Stefanie Ellis (14), Lisa Tidy (12) and Holly Young (12) top scored in the 37-run defeat to Welbeck and Cryustal Stasiak took three wickets.

Against Clumber Park they lost by 48 runs, Evie Jarvis scoring 19.