Taylor secures Lincs Seniors' victory over Yorkshire Veterans

The Lincs team.

Lincolnshire's seniors team played Yorkshire Veterans in a National 60+ Championship North Division One game on Tuesday at Augusta Street, Grimsby.

After the disappointing heavy loss to Lancashire Seniors team, Lincs Seniors needed to up their game and hoped to perform better than they did last week.

Lincs skipper Paul Bradley won the toss and pout Yorkshire in to bat on a cloudy afternoon with reduced game of 35 overs.

Seamers Doug Robinson and Cliff Adwick began the bowling and from the start they were spot on with their line and length, not giving much away to Yorkshire's openers to score freely.

Yorkshire were 21-0 after 10 overs courtesy of accurate bowling by the Lincs seamers.

Robinson got the first breakthrough in the 11th over when he bowled Davidson out for 2.

After the seamers finished their excellent spell - Robinson (7-0-28-1) and Adwick (7-2-8-0) - skipper Bradley introduced the two spinners from each end who again continued to bowl in good areas and not offering many bad balls for Yorkshire batsman to score.

Yorkshire were 68-1 after 20 overs.

Zubair Ahmed provided the next breakthrough when he bowled Frank out for 18.

Jon Taylor (7-0-35-0) and Ahmed (7-1-30-1) bowled tightly from each end and kept Yorkshire batsman under check, helped by very good ground fielding by the Lincs team.

Yorksjire opener Flintoff was the pick of their batsman who brought his 50 with some delightful shots all around the grounds.

Bradley introduced himself after the spinners spell and got the dangerous Walwyn out caught and bowled for 10, finishing with figures of 7-2-27-1.

Yorkshire managed 135-3 in their allotted 35 overs., which seemed slightly below par score considering their strong batting lineup.

Flintoff was the pick of Yorkshire batsman finishing with 72 not out.

Lincs started their chase but lost Andy Sharp very early for a single run.

Chris Bielby and John Mountain than started to build a partnership with Mountain particularly aggressive in his approach.

Mountain was out for a well played 25 and Lincs were 39-2 after 16 overs.

Neil Calvert joined Bielby and they both kept the score board ticking nicely before Bielby was caught for 26 with the score on 63-3 in 22 overs.

Jon Taylor joined Calvert and they both kept the score moving with some quick singles and few boundaries.

With the score on 98 Calvert was bowled for 23.

Jon Taylor knew he had to bat well to get Lincs home with 38 needed in six overs.

And so he did, with good support from Bill Taylor (12 no) with some wonderful shots and two big sixes.

Taylor sealed the famous victory for Lincs in the penultimate over hitting Davidson for 14 runs, finishing with 41 not out.