This week’s cricket results...

Boston CC. Photo: David Dales

Lincs ECB Premier: Bracebridge Heath 305-2, Spalding 187 all out; Grantham 234-3, Woodhall Spa 122 all out; Louth 130 all out, Lindum 241-5; Nettleham 140 all out, Scunthorpe Town 420-9; Skegness 87 all out, Bourne CC 224 all out; Sleaford 135-1, Market Deeping 134 all out.

South Lincs and Border League: Premier Division - Bourne 2nds 191-7, Billingborough 194-5; Freiston L&L 84 all out, Boston 86-2; Heckington 109 all out, Long Sutton 111-2; Market Deeping 2nds 109-4, Sleaford 2nds 105 all out; Newborough 79-5, Moulton Harrox 75 all out; Woodhall Spa 2nds 129 all out, Grantham 2nds 131-2; Division One - Baston 101-3, Ancaster 97 all out; Moulton Harrox 2nds 71 all out, Newborough 2nds 170-8; Spalding 2nds 50 all out, Grantham 3rds 82 all out; Division Two - Boston 3rds 112-9, Freiston L&L 2nds 111 all out; Castor & Ailsworth 2nds 210-6, Spalding 3rds 80 all out; Long Sutton 2nds 113 all out, Skegness 2nds 116-3; Sleaford 3rds v Orton Park CC 3rds - Sleaford conceded; Uffington 61 all out, Belton Park 62-2.

Lincolnshire County League: Premier Division - Caistor 178-9, Holton-Le-Clay 143 all out; Cleethorpes 2nds 102 all out, Market Rasen 155-9; Lindum 2nds 135 all out, Grimsby Town 322-6; Outcasts 103 all out, Haxey 104-5; Scunthorpe Town 2nds 133 all out, Scothern 134-3; First Division - Cherry Willingham 101 all out, Alkborough 105-7; Clee Town Laportes 153 all out, Barton Town 154-8; Hartsholme 44-2, Bracebridge Heath 2nds 43 all out; Messingham 181-8, Louth 2nds 103 all out; Second Division - Cleethorpes 3rds 113 all out, Nettleham 2nds 116-3; Grimsby Town 2nds 98 all out, Alford & District 100-9; Holton-Le-Clay 2nds 67 all out, Hibaldstow 209 all out; Market Rasen 2nds 165-8, Lindum 3rds 168-4.

Lincoln and District League: Premier Division - Ancaster Sunday 111 all out, Lindum 216-5; Fulbeck 215-7, Sleaford 259-8; Owmby 112-8, Nettleham 146 all out; Revesby 151 all out, Bracebridge 152-6; Division One - Caythorpe 127-0, Aisthorpe 124 all out; Cherry Willingham 128-5, Barkston & Syston 225-9; Hartsholme 193-2, Blankney 192-7; Woodhall Spa 2nds 230-7, Nocton 223-7; Division Two - Heighington 141 all out, Horncastle 185-7; Lindum 2nds 172-7, Sleaford 2nds 238-5; Market Rasen 85-3, Heckington 84 all out, North Scarle 97-3, Bassingham 95 all out; Old Lincolnians 177-9, Hykeham 108 all out; Division Three - Barrowby 172-6, Waddington 173-3; Bracebridge Heath 2nds 190-9, Revesby 2nds 250-6; Nettleham Academy 135-7, Owmby Trojans 139-6; Reepham 56 all out, Carholme 58-1; Rustons 68 all out, Gully Cricketers 160-9.