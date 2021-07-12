Three in a row for Freiston LL

Abdul Moeed.

Freiston Leake and Leverton made it three wins in a row as they withstood a determined Woodhall fight back to secure a narrow victory in the final over of their South Lincs and Border League Premier contest.

The visitors recovered from 74-6 to fall just three runs short, as Abdul Moeed’s final over conceded just three runs.

After being put in to bat, Freiston lost two early wickets.

Abdul Moeed and Waseem Ilyas rebuilt the Freiston innings, with Ilyas playing a number of striking shorts through the off side.

Moeed made 20 before he was bowled by a ball which kept low.

Usman Ahmed made 16, as Ilyas brought up his second 50 of the season.

Sunil Panjwani joined Ilyas for a 48 run partnership.

Freiston were in an excellent position at 151-4 after thirty overs, but soon lost Ilyas who was bowled for 80. Panjwani (31) and Ashok Kumar (14) kept the scoreboard ticking, but Freiston then lost five wickets in the final seven overs to be bowled out in the final over for 198.

Freiston started well with the ball. Taimur Mian made the initial breakthrough trapping Behan LBW for 10. Ollie Booth had Cherry well caught by Kumar in the gully for three. Mian then trapped Grant LBW for 2 to leave Woodhall 26-3.

Further wickets for Booth and Mian preceded a first Freiston wicket for Hassam Rahmani, as Woodhall were further reduced to 74-6.

Wells and Richardson began the Woodhall fightback, as Freiston let their fielding and bowling standards slip.

The Woodhall pair scored quickly as they added 76 in twelve overs, to put Woodhall in the driving seat. With Freiston looking ragged, it was Ollie Booth who produced the important wicket as he bowled Wells for an excellent 56.

Richardson was joined by Jackson and the pair continued to inch their way to the target. Woodhall took twelve runs off the 41st over, but an excellent maiden from Mian in the 43rd put the game back in the balance.

Richardson edged behind for 47 in the penultimate over bowled by Kumar. Woodhall needed seven off the final over, but Moeed kept his nerve to secure victory for Freiston.

Freiston second endured a disappointing day at Newborough.

Freiston were bowled out for 65, with Danny Lumley (28) and Justin George (12) the only Freiston batsmen to make double figures.

Freiston were unable to make an early breakthrough despite an impressive opening spell from Josh Matthews. Stewart Kirtley did have Marchant caught by Gwion Joyce for 38, but Newborough secured victory in the eighteenth over.