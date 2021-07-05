Victory and defeat for Boston CC, two fifers for Revesby CC

Luke Gilding.

Table toppers Sleaford CC left Boston with a five wicket victory in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Top proved too strong for eighth although Rowan Evans (36), Luke Gilding (33), Damian Lawson (25) and Ben Troops (22) helped the hosts end their innings on 159 for 9.

Giles Goddard took three Boston wickets before his side responded by reaching 160 for 5 in the 31st over.

Shaan Patel (55) and Kieran Harbron (54) made half centuries, enough for victory as no other teammate managed to post double figures before the winning target was made.

Gilding was the pick of the bowlers for the home side, claiming two victims.

In Division One, Boston Thirds beat visitors Baston by seven wickets.

Aaron Bradsghaw took five wickets for the loss of 22 runs with Rizwan Qudir (three) and Ian Morris (two) both adding victims as Baston were all out for 47.

Ben Newton's 30 runs guided Boston to 49 for 3.

On Saturday Boston Firsts travel to Grantam in the Lincs ECB Premier while the Seconds entertain Moulton Harrox and Grantham Thirds visit Boston Thirds.

Revesby Firsts were beaten by 128 runs as they hosted Lindum in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division on Sunday.

Robert Knight took five Lindum wickets but the visitors posted 238 before being dismissed.

In response, Revesby were dismissed for 110, Jimmy Ingamell (35) and Jamie Lewis (20) top scoring.

Revesby Seconds left Rustons with a 67 run victory in Division Three, Ian Roberts (25) and Aahad Khalid (21) top scoring as Revesby reached 93 for 8.

Rustons were back in the pavilion for 26, Darren Hunt taking five wickets and Annie Roberts three.

On Sunday Revesby Firsts are at Bracebridge Heath and the Seconds entertain Carholme.