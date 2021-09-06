Victory sees Skegness CC maintain lead at top of table

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Another 20-point haul saw Skegness CC maintain their 18-point lead over Sleaford Seconds at the top of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

The seasiders will complete their schedule at home to Market Deeping Seconds on September 18.

Meanwhile, their closest rivals have two fixtures to complete.

Jamie Epton took four wickets as visitors Woodhall Spa were dismissed for 159 on Saturday.

Skegness then made it to a winning 160.

Warren Nel hit an unbeaten 76 while Epton retired on 50.

Reece Brant added an unbeaten 15.

Skegness will now turn their attention to Sleaford’s contest at Deeping this Saturday.

Skegness Seconds were beaten by nine wickets at Freiston LL Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Division Two.