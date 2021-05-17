Weather frustrates Sleaford, but Billingborough and Heckington secure victories

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Sleaford CC’s First XI saw their Lincs ECB Premier contest at Woodhall Spa abandoned after just two overs as the weather again had its say.

The visiting team were on 4 for 1, Shaan Patel bowled by Tom White.

Both sides were awarded five points.

Sleaford Seconds did manage to complete their South Lincs and Border League contest against Skegness, the seasiders leaving London Road with a five-wicket victory.

Sam Burrows (43) and Simon Godby (33) had guided the hosts to 138 before they were dismissed.

Skegness’ Jamie Epton claimed five wickets for the loss of 41 runs.

Skegness responded by notching up 142 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Godby took three wickets, including top scorer Reece Brant (50), but an unbeaten 43 runs from Norman Brackley helped Skegness to victory.

Sleaford Sunday Seconds’ Lincoln and District League Division Two contest at Barkston and Syston was also abandoned.

Thomas Willoughby (81) and Ayush Patel (76) had batted well with the away side finishing their 40 overs on 193 for 6.

Billingborough earned a one-run victory over guests Newbrough in the SLBL Division One on Saturday.

The hosts posted 121 before dismissing the away side for 120.

Billingborough’s Sunday side were beaten by nine wickets as they entertained Cherry Willingham in the Lincoln and District League Division One.

After dismissing their hosts for 110, Willingham reached 111 for the loss of just one wicket.

Chris Morley (54), Pritesh Patel (45), Sulketu Patel (43), Damon Tunnicliffe (39) and Steve Scott (22) aided Heckington to a 164-run win at SLBL Division One rivals Grantham Thirds, the away side posting 234 before dismissing the hosts for 70.

Samuel Elliott took five wickets.

In the SLBL Division Two, Heckington Seconds beat visitors Belton Park by 10 wickets.