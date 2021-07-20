Wells leads the charge for Spa Seconds, defeat for Firsts and Horncastle

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

William Wright’s unbeaten 107 proved the difference as Lincs ECB Premier basement boys Woodhall Spa were beaten by Lindum.

Pranav Pothula added 71 runs as the hosts reached 215 for 2 to secure an eight wicket victory.

Tom White (61 no), Jay Parmar (40) and Tom Caswell (38) helped Woodhall to an earlier total of 213 for 8.

Danny Wells led the charge as Woodhall Seconds beat Sleaford Seconds by 94 runs in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

His 50 runs - backed by Connor Parsons (42) and James White (30) - saw the Spa men post 206 before being dismissed.

Peter Jackson took four wickets and White and Matthew Haslam two each as Sleaford were dismissed for 112.

Basement boys Horncastle were beaten by 25 runs as they hosted Alford Seconds in the Lincolnshire County League Third Division on Saturday.

Neil Calvert (48), Alex Brader (35 no) and Adam Gilbride (32) helped Alford to 2006, with Thomas Hackett, Reece Pemberton and Stephen West taking two wickets each.

Fraser Pemberton (46), Ben Wilkinson (24) and William File (20) scored well but the hosts finished on 175 for 7.

In Sunday’s Lincoln and District League Premier, Woodhall lost by 14 runs at Ancaster, Chris Lee taking three wickets.

In Division One, William Broughton took five wickets and Rob Bee top scored with 24 as Horncastle lost by 28 runs to visistors Owmby.