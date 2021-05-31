"We’ve not had many worse days than that!" Boston CC 'comprehensively beaten', frustration for Freiston LL

Jonny Cheer.

After last week’s first victory of the season against Woodhall Spa, Boston CC would have been hoping to back up that win with another impressive win.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t to be the case as Boston recorded one of their worst performances for a long time.

With the coin coming down in favour of Lindum captain Rob Cook, he had no hesitation in opting to bowl first.

Boston’s opening pair, of Rowan Evans and Tom Poole, battled hard but Poole was the first to fall with the score on 8.

It was Andy Harris who the went on to pick up the wickets of Evans, Jonny Cheer and Matt Poole to leave Boston struggling on 22-4.

When Luke Gilding fell to give Harris his, and Lindum’s, fifth wicket, Boston were staring down the barrel at 28-5.

Three overs later and Boston had been dismissed for 30, with Matt Poole top-scoring for the Boston side with seven.

Harris ended with 6-7 from his 10 overs and James Kimber ended with 4-9 from his five overs.

With a quick turnaround between innings, Aidan Lockwood was the only wicket to fall, being dismissed by Tim Bell after a smart catch from Patrick Turner.

Lindum reached their target in the fifth over.

Boston ended the weekend in ninth position of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League.

Cheer stated, “We’ve not had many worse days than that on a cricket field.

"We’ve been comprehensively beaten and didn’t really turn up.

"Credit to the two bowlers though, they bowled really well, gave nothing away and made it really difficult for us.

“We’ve got to perform better than that and the next three weeks are crucial in putting some points on the board.

"Over the next three weeks we face Deeping, Sleaford and Louth. We’ve got to target those games to get some points on the board.”

on Saturday Boston host Market Deeping, who are coming off the back of two victories from their last two completed games, beating Lindum and Sleaford.

A wretched Freiston, Leake and Leverton performance saw them soundly beaten in their local derby clash at Boston Seconds.

Freiston were poor in all three departments as Boston cruised to a nine wicket victory.

After electing to bat first, Freiston lost both openers early.

Abdul Moeed (14) and Waseem Ilyas steadied the ship for Freiston until Moeed was well caught at slip with the score on 47.

Ilyas soon followed for 23, when he was run out following a dreadful mix up.

Usman Ahmed batted aggressively and put the Boston team under pressure, but he was trapped LBW for 34 by home skipper Damo Lawson.

Freiston’s lower order battled hard in the face of some accurate bowling.

Ashok Kumar made 21, and Ollie Booth 22 as Freiston managed to reach 173 before being bowled out.

With the ball Freiston struggled with their line, as Ben Troops and Tim Norris batted patiently to see off the new ball.

Freiston’s lack of discipline with the ball meant they were not able to exert pressure on the batsmen. Their fielding also let them down as they dropped a couple of chances.

The Boston openers had taken the score onto 87, when Ashok Kumar held onto a sharp return catch to dismiss Norris for 33.

That was the only success for Freiston as Troops and Matthew Hood took Boston to victory.

Hood batted more aggressively, but again Freiston dropped catches.

Both Hood and Troops made half centuries, as Boston reached their victory target with nearly eight overs left.