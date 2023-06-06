Louth remain unbeaten in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division after a six wicket win at Holton-le-Clay.

Holton won the toss and decided to bat.

Steve Kirkham and the returning Pat Bryne led Louth's attack and started very well with testing lines and lengths, Kirkham getting Louth on the way again bowling Cook for six with Holton on 14.

Holton then made Louth work hard for their next wicket, putting on 35 more runs until the introduction of Collinson removed Portus.

James Mason - man of the match for Louth.

Kirkham picked up a much deserved second wicket in his final over.

The momentum really swung in Louth's favour when young James Mason came into the attack.

He continued his fine bowling form and finishing with excellent figures of four wickets for three runs in 5.3 overs with four maidens, breaking any home resistance.

And with an accurate Koen taking 2-13, Holton were bowled out for 77.

Louth openers Scott and Cartledge got them off to a good start once again on a tough batting track facing accurate bowling, putting on 25 for the first wicket.

Cartledge (20) fell first and Scott (5) very soon after leaving them 25-2.

The reliable O'Donohue fell for one and Collinson soon after for 17 leaving Louth 43-4 and finding the runs needed hard work.

However, Matt Hamilton made light work of the remaining runs, hitting 30 off 23 balls, including four fours in a row and taking Louth.

