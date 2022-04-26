Winning start for Woodhall Spa, defeats for Horncastle and Revesby

Cricket news.

Oliver Caswell tops cored with 55 runs as the the hosts posted 185 before being dismissed at Jubilee Park.Karan Parmar (34), Gareth Grant (24) and Matt carter (21) added to the scoreline.

The seasiders were back in the pavilion with 143 runs on the board.

Reece Brant (33), Norman Brackley and Thomas Adlington (both 30) led the way while four wickets fell to Parmar, with Carter, Tom Caswell and Alex King taking two apiece.

Billingborough Firsts were beaten by six wickets as they hosted Woodhall Spa Seconds.

The home side were dismissed for 68 before the Spa men responded with 72 for 4.

Louth Thirds proved too strong for Horncastle CC in the Lincolnshire County League Third Division West on Saturday.

Stephen West took two wickets as the hosts posted 246 for 4 off their 45 overs.

Henry Househam (86), Stephen Parkinson (38) and Mike Searle (32) led the way with the bat.

Ten-man Horncastle, in response, were all out for 100.

Thomas Hackett top scored with 41 as fellow opener Paul Wood added 20 to the total.

John Burrell took three Horncastle wickets.

Oliver Caswell hit an unbeaten 95 as Woodhall Spa's Sunday Firsts were beaten by visitors Sleaford by nine wickets in the Lincoln and District Premier League.

Alex Hodson's 29 helped the Spa men to 187 for 7, Max Lorimer the pick o Sleaford's bowlers with two

wickets.

Sleaford replied by reaching 190 for the loss of just Ayush Patel (55).

Henry Cooper scored a brilliant unbeaten 124.

Revesby Firsts were beaten by seven wickets as they hosted Ancaster.

Mark Twells (38) was the only team member to reach double figures as Revesby were out for 81.

Ancaster made it to 88 for 3, George Picklington claiming two victims.

In Division Two, Horncastle were beaten by 81 runs as Bassingham visited.

Bassingham made 163 for 7 before Horncastle were dismissed for 82.

Revesby Seconds missed out by four wickets at Nettleham Academy in Division Three.

Simon May (33) and Ian Roberts (32) helped Revesby to 150-4 before the host replied with a winning 154 for 6.

On Saturday, Woodhall Spa entertain Market Deeping while the Seconds travel to Deeping Seconds.

Horncastle are away at Grimoldby and District.

On Sunday, Woodall's Sunday Seconds host Cherry Willingham while the ladies face Louth and Alford and District at Louth.

Horncastle travel to Sleaford Sunday Seconds while Revesby Forsts are away at Owmby.