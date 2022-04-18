Winning starts for Boston CC and Freiston LL

Abdul Moeed.

Boston Cricket Club began their South Lincs and Border League Premier Division campaign with a five-wicket victory at Woodhall Spa Seconds.

Alex King (63 no), Gareth Grant (54) and Prasanna Jayawardene (46) helped the hosts reach an impressive 223 for 7 after their 45 overs.

Tim Bell and Dan Fox both took two wickets for the Mayflower men.

In response, Boston made it to 224 for 5 with three balls left.

Ben Troops (37), Rowan Evans (30) and Luke Gilding (20) were among the Boston run scorers.

For the Spa men, Jayawardene and Kieran Richardson both claimed two victims.

Also in the SLBL Premier, Freiston, Leake and Leverton began their campaign in superb style with a comprehensive 96-run victory over Newborough.

Abdul Moeed and Usman Ahmed starred the match-defining 151 run partnership for Freiston, as Moeed scored his fourth Freiston century.

After electing to bat first against newly promoted Newborough, Freiston found it difficult early on.

Newborough’s opening bowlers were a handful, with Olley removing Freiston’s top three.

Starting their partnership with Freiston 40-3, Moeed and Ahmed did well initially to play themselves in.

They then were able to capitalise on anything loose as batting conditions became easier.

Moeed was more fluent bring up his fifty, as the partnership moved into three figures.

The pair continued to score at an impressive six an over, as they moved Freiston into a strong position.

Ahmed brought up his fifty, but the partnership ended when he was bowled by A. Rowland.

Danny Lumley made 27 in an enjoyable cameo, which included a pair of maximums.

Moeed brought up his century in the penultimate over, and despite Freiston losing quick wickets at the death, their total of 252 looked very healthy.

Opening bowlers Taimur Mian and Ollie Booth were both unlucky, as Freiston missed chances early in the Newborough innings.

The Newborough batsmen looked to score quickly but Freiston remained patient and disciplined and were rewarded when Moeed removed both openers.

The off-spinner first had Richardson (21) caught at mid off by Ahmed, and then removed visiting skipper Cooper caught behind by Saeed for 48.

Danny Lumley had A. Rowland well caught in the gully by Booth, and Sunil Panjwani’s quick throw saw G. Rowland run out as Freiston took full control.

Lumley ripped through Newborough’s middle order, producing his best spell for Freiston.

Zeeshan Saeed produced two fine catches behind the stumps, as Lumley took his first five wicket haul, ending with excellent figures of 5-18.

Teekasingh (48) bludgeoned Newborough past 150, with three sixes, but he was caught by Saeed off the bowling of Tommy Atkinson to secure victory for Freiston by 96 runs.

In Division Two, Boston’s Thirds were beaten by 53 runs as they entertained Skegness Seconds.

Openers Ethan Garner (78) and Danny Lymer (49) laid solid foundations before Solomon bailey (36) and Andrew Sylvester (25 no) helped the hosts to 223 for 7.

Scott Elleray took three Skegness wickets before Boston responded with 170-6.

Liam Brooks (84 no) top scored, backed up by Damian Lawson (44).

Bailey took three wickets and Carly Rush two.

Freiston Seconds lost their friendly at Billingborough by 120 runs.

The hosts made 185, with Sean Barnett and Ben Siddall both taking three wickets for Freiston.

Freiston’s batting never fired, with only JP Horton (24 not out) making double figures.

