Woodhall Spa Firsts still looking for opening win, defeat for Horncastle and Revesby

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Woodhall Spa CC Firsts are still looking for their first Lincs ECB Premier victory of the campaign following Saturday’s seven-wicket defeat at Boston.

James White (30), Oliver Caswell (14) and Jack Hughes (13) tops cored as the Spa men posted 101 before being dismissed.

However, Boston responded with 102 for 3.

Horncastle were beaten by nine wickets at Alford and District in Saturday’s Lincolnshire County League Supplementary Cup contest.

Horncastle finished on 94 for 4, with good scores from Fraser Pemberton (29 no) and Nathan Whiting 28.

However, Alford reached 95 for 1.

Revesby Firsts were beaten by eight wickets at Lincoln and District League Premier Division opponents Ancaster on Sunday.

Gordon Lane (56) top scored but Revesby ended their innings on 108 for 9.

Ancaster replied with 112 for 2.

Woodhall Sunday Firsts were beaten by 71 runs at Bracebridge Heath.

The hosts were dismissed for 84 but the away side were back in the pavilion for 12.

Division One saw Woodhall Sunday Seconds beat hosts Cherry Willingham by five wickets.

Henry Cobb and Nick Bishop both took three wickets as Wilingham finished on 132 for 9. Bishop’s 58 and 35 from Prasanna Jayawardene helped Spa to 133 for 5.

Horncastle were beaten by 26 runs at Heighington.

Ewan Hannam, Richard Hickling and Rowan Hackett each took two wickets as Heighington posted 190 for 8.

Hannam (57) and Jonathan Clark (41) scored well but Horncastle were dismissed for 164.

In Division Three Revesby beat Bracebridge Heath Seconds by six wickets.