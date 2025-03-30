Crunch home game for Boston Town's play-off campaign

Harry Limb scored his 33rd goal of the season at Shirebrook on Saturday - photo (c) Joshua Hallam

Boston Town continue their promotion push at the weekend when they stage their penultimate home game of the season.

Chris Funnell's side are fourth in the United Counties League Premier North table, which would be enough to clinch a play-off place for the first time in their history.

Last weekend they beat Shirebrook Town 4-1, with goals from Luke Wilson, Jordan Tate and Jordan Nuttell and a penalty by leading scorer Harry Limb, his 33rd of the campaign.

The Poachers have a three-point cushion on the nearest teams outside the play-off zone and will be aiming to strengthen their position when they entertain Kimberley MW on Saturday (5 April).

Boston Town then have just three more fixtures to secure a play-off spot:

Saturday 12 April v Ashby Ivanhoe (away)

Saturday 19 April v Newark Town (home)

Easter Monday 21 April v Sleaford Town (away)

Kick-off on Saturday is 3pm at the Mortgages for You Stadium