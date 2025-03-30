Crunch home game for Boston Town's play-off campaign
Chris Funnell's side are fourth in the United Counties League Premier North table, which would be enough to clinch a play-off place for the first time in their history.
Last weekend they beat Shirebrook Town 4-1, with goals from Luke Wilson, Jordan Tate and Jordan Nuttell and a penalty by leading scorer Harry Limb, his 33rd of the campaign.
The Poachers have a three-point cushion on the nearest teams outside the play-off zone and will be aiming to strengthen their position when they entertain Kimberley MW on Saturday (5 April).
Boston Town then have just three more fixtures to secure a play-off spot:
Saturday 12 April v Ashby Ivanhoe (away)
Saturday 19 April v Newark Town (home)
Easter Monday 21 April v Sleaford Town (away)
Kick-off on Saturday is 3pm at the Mortgages for You Stadium