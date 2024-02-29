Register
Cup final date for Poachers

Boston Town's Lincs Senior Trophy Final against Lincoln United has been set for Wednesday 20 March.
By Simon AshberryContributor
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:50 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 16:13 GMT
The showpiece game will take place at Boston United's Jakemans Community Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm.

Martyn Bunce's side are the current holders of the cup, having won it last year at the same venue, beating Deeping Rangers 2-0.

The Poachers have now reached three of the last four finals of this competition. In 2019-20 the scheduled game against Grimsby Borough never took place because of the first coronavirus lockdown.

Boston Town celebrate after winning the 2022-23 Lincs Senior TrophyBoston Town celebrate after winning the 2022-23 Lincs Senior Trophy
Boston Town celebrate after winning the 2022-23 Lincs Senior Trophy

The following season, the pandemic meant no tournament was held.

Tickets will be available to buy online in advance, priced £9 for adults and £5 for concessions (under 18s and over 65s)

Admission on the gate will go up to £11 for adults and £7 for concessions.

