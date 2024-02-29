Cup final date for Poachers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The showpiece game will take place at Boston United's Jakemans Community Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm.
Martyn Bunce's side are the current holders of the cup, having won it last year at the same venue, beating Deeping Rangers 2-0.
The Poachers have now reached three of the last four finals of this competition. In 2019-20 the scheduled game against Grimsby Borough never took place because of the first coronavirus lockdown.
The following season, the pandemic meant no tournament was held.
Tickets will be available to buy online in advance, priced £9 for adults and £5 for concessions (under 18s and over 65s)
Admission on the gate will go up to £11 for adults and £7 for concessions.