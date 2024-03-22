Cup final penalty heartache for Boston Town

They produced a stirring performance to hold high-flying Lincoln United to a goalless draw over 90 minutes.And twice in the shootout they were just one kick away from retaining the cup after Travis Portas pulled off fine saves.But it wasn't to be and the Whites edged it 8-7.United had come into the final at Boston United's Jakemans Community Stadium as firm favourites. Not only were they 2nd in the United Counties League Premier Division North, but they'd also already beaten the Poachers home and away in the league this season.Travis Portas pulled off the best save of the game when he tipped a goalbound free-kick out for a corner in the first half but other than that he was largely untroubled. Jack McMenemy went close when he hit the bar soon after the interval but Martyn Bunce's side always looked capable of creating chances at the other end. Harry Limb tried to square the ball rather than shooting when he raced clear down the right and Luke Wilson volleyed over after a corner.Lee Beeson caused problems with his dead balls throughout, one dangerous free-kick whipped in low giving Lucas Dakin a half chance on the turn.Jason Field was replaced by Dan Worthington at half-time and the Poachers' depleted resources were stretched futher when the influential Layton Maddison was forced off. With top scorer Jordan Nuttell ruled out through injury, Bunce had drafted Sisa Tuntulwana back into the squad and his lightning pace gave Boston an extra dimension in the late stages of the game. Ostensibly playing at right back, he frequently surged forward, with Beeson dropping deeper to cover his defensive duties.One of those forays almost gave the Poachers the breakthrough as Tuntulwana burst through the middle of the Lincoln backline but couldn't quite get his shot off.And so it went to the shootout - even though most of the crowd of 547 would probably have been happy to have seen 30 minutes of extra time after an absorbing tussle. The first 12 penalties were all converted but then Portas twice gave Boston the chance to win it as he parried Mitch Griffiths' effort and then followed up with another great block to deny Ted Gibbons.Worthington and Dakin were the unfortunate pair who both spooned their kicks over the bar to give Lincoln a double reprieve - and after Sean Wright converted their 10th penalty, Jack Steggles kept out the unlucky Richard Ford to seal it 8-7.It was a frustrating way to relinquish the trophy won at the same venue last April but the Poachers could hold their heads high.Town: Portas, Tate, Field (Worthington), Maddison (Tuntulwana), Ford, Wilson, Beeson, Adams, Limb, Dakin, Bayliss; unused subs: Borbely, Millar, Bad