Dakin at the double as Boston Town win again
and live on Freeview channel 276
The in-form striker pounced in first half stoppage time from a well-worked long throw.
The Poachers had enjoyed the best of the chances in the opening 45 minutes on a bobbly pitch.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After the break they played some lovely football despite the difficult conditions, Dakin converting a great Fraser Bayliss cross in the 47th minute.
That's now 8 matches unbeaten for Town in all competitions and they haven't lost away from home since Christmas.
Travis Portas pulled off a couple of excellent saves to help his side keep a 6th clean sheet in their last 7 league games.
Martyn Bunce was able to make 5 substitutions after the break to keep his squad fresh ahead of their Lincs Senior Trophy Final against Lincoln United on Wednesday (20 March). The showpiece game kicks off at the Jakemans Community Stadium in Wyberton at 7.45pm.