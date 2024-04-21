Dakin at the double as Boston Town win again

Lucas Dakin scored either side of the interval to help Boston Town to another away win.
By Simon AshberryContributor
Published 21st Apr 2024, 18:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The in-form striker pounced in first half stoppage time from a well-worked long throw.

The Poachers had enjoyed the best of the chances in the opening 45 minutes on a bobbly pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the break they played some lovely football despite the difficult conditions, Dakin converting a great Fraser Bayliss cross in the 47th minute.

Most Popular

That's now 8 matches unbeaten for Town in all competitions and they haven't lost away from home since Christmas.

Travis Portas pulled off a couple of excellent saves to help his side keep a 6th clean sheet in their last 7 league games.

Martyn Bunce was able to make 5 substitutions after the break to keep his squad fresh ahead of their Lincs Senior Trophy Final against Lincoln United on Wednesday (20 March). The showpiece game kicks off at the Jakemans Community Stadium in Wyberton at 7.45pm.

Related topics:Boston TownTravis PortasWyberton