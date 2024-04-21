Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The in-form striker pounced in first half stoppage time from a well-worked long throw.

The Poachers had enjoyed the best of the chances in the opening 45 minutes on a bobbly pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the break they played some lovely football despite the difficult conditions, Dakin converting a great Fraser Bayliss cross in the 47th minute.

That's now 8 matches unbeaten for Town in all competitions and they haven't lost away from home since Christmas.

Travis Portas pulled off a couple of excellent saves to help his side keep a 6th clean sheet in their last 7 league games.