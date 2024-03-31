Dakin double fires Boston Town to another away win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They were also indebted to Travis Portas for a couple of excellent saves that kept the home side at bay as they started strongly after the interval.

Martyn Bunce's side were under strength again with Fraser Bayliss and Joe Smith joining the injured Layton Maddison on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they grabbed an important early goal as Luke Wilson's long throw was headed on by Richard Ford and nodded home by Dakin at the back post after 7 minutes.

Lucas Dakin scored twice in the first half

The striker doubled his tally with another header after 27 minutes following great build-up play from Harry Limb and a fantastic cross from Will Langford.

There was a welcome return to action for leading goalscorer Jordan Nuttell in the 2nd half. He came on for Limb after missing the last 6 games through injury.

Boston are finishing the season with a great run of form, particularly on their travels. Since Christmas they've won 7 and drawn one of their 8 away league fixures. Remarkably they've registered 6 clean sheets in those games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now just 3 more games to go this season for the Poachers, starting with an Easter Monday humdinger at home to Skegness Town.

Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium is 3pm.