Dakin double fires Boston Town to another away win
They were also indebted to Travis Portas for a couple of excellent saves that kept the home side at bay as they started strongly after the interval.
Martyn Bunce's side were under strength again with Fraser Bayliss and Joe Smith joining the injured Layton Maddison on the sidelines.
But they grabbed an important early goal as Luke Wilson's long throw was headed on by Richard Ford and nodded home by Dakin at the back post after 7 minutes.
The striker doubled his tally with another header after 27 minutes following great build-up play from Harry Limb and a fantastic cross from Will Langford.
There was a welcome return to action for leading goalscorer Jordan Nuttell in the 2nd half. He came on for Limb after missing the last 6 games through injury.
Boston are finishing the season with a great run of form, particularly on their travels. Since Christmas they've won 7 and drawn one of their 8 away league fixures. Remarkably they've registered 6 clean sheets in those games.
There are now just 3 more games to go this season for the Poachers, starting with an Easter Monday humdinger at home to Skegness Town.
Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium is 3pm.
Skegness need a win to keep Sleaford Town at bay in the race for the United Counties League Premier North play-offs.