Dales Poultry & Game are crowned Louth snooker champions

Have P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd done enough to take the runners-up spot.

Dales Poultry & Game have retained the Louth Snooker League title.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They gained the necessary three points to claim the title this weekend. The fat lady has been ready to sing for a few weeks now and despite going down to a shock 9-3 home loss to G.Fawcett Property Maintenance the celebrations were already hatching. Lee Blanchard and Sam Mountain who stuck in a 40 break saw the hosts over the line as the visitors gave their forthcoming cup campaign a confidence boost with Tom Evison, Ray Fawcett, Nick Hopper and Richard Kingham upsetting the form book.

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd finished their season with a 6-6 draw with Louth Volksworld which sees them climb into second spot but they will have to wait to see if they've done enough to keep that place, A big result was needed and it started so well with Sam Done giving them the lead but they couldn't force home that advantage and the lowly visitors hit back through Simon Godfrey to take a share of the spoils and probably deny their opponents a spot on the honours list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sibjon Builders look set for a mid-table finish after proving to strong for Kitchen Solutions beating them 8-4, The hosts were building from the start with Steve Quinn and Dave Johnson both leaving the away outfit streets apart, A captains performance from Russ Howard did give his side some hope but that disappeared when Steve Kemplay knocked in another two frames to his tally and there was still time for Pete Callaghan to run in breaks of 42 & 34.

8 Ballers have finished their league season in impressive form after spending most of it in the lower regions of the table, They certainly found their potting in this away encounter with Saltfleetby Snooker Club with Callum Stynes hitting a 43 break while Danny Cohen ran in a 33, John Stynes and Mark Petty were their two winners while Mark Berridge fired in a superb 38 for the hosts who were beaten 8-4.

League Table Dales Poultry & Game 18-126P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 19-118Louth Travel Centre 18-113N.T.Shaw of Louth 18-1128 Ballers 19-111Sibjon Builders 18-109Kitchen Solutions 18-105Saltfleetby Snooker Club 17-104G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 18-98Louth Volksworld 17-89Breaks- C.Stynes 43-21, P.Callaghan 42-34, S.Mountain 40-24, M.Berridge 38, D.Cohen 33, M.Chandler 28, R.Dodge 27, J.Kay 27-25, L.Blanchard 24-22, J.Heatley 22-20, P.Mountain 20.