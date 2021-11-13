Dashing time enjoyed by all at Caythorpe

Caythorpe Dash. L-R Jayne Pell and Linda Thompson of Halmer Harriers EMN-210411-083513001

The 26th Dash was held on Sunday October 24 with a field of 136 runners taking part in 10km or 5km routes, one of two cross country events held each year, which raised more than £1,300 after costs.

Dave Fidler, from the organisers, said: “We managed to complete our twice yearly runs through the pandemic, partly because we hit the ‘allowed’ periods and mostly because we could set the runners off in waves of six using our electronic race control timing technology.

“We encourage youngsters by allowing the 12s to 15s to race the 5K and provide trophies.”

Joanne Biltcliffe with her dog Tia at Caythorpe Dash. EMN-210411-083551001

James Ross, of Sheffield, won the men’s 10k in 36mins 12.89 secs, with Harriett Johnson of Nettleham leading the women’s race. The 5K was won by Jason Taylor from Louth in 23 mins 27.71 secs. Katie Davill of Navenby won the women’s 5K. Joseph Thorpe, aged 12, of Sleaford Striders came 4th overall in the 5K and won the 12-15 race award in a time of 24 mins 43.89 secs.

Next event is on March 27.

Sleaford Striders at Caythorpe Dash. EMN-210411-083540001

L-R Jez Borrell, Barbara Campbell, Baz Lincoln at Caythorpe Dash. EMN-210411-083603001

Caythorpe Dash. Start of the run EMN-210411-083440001

Angie Gill and Glyn Botfield at Caythorpe Dash. EMN-210411-083615001

Caythorpe Dash. Start of the run EMN-210411-083525001